As President Trump sought to turn a page on his presidency, Democrats continued to consider their options Friday about how to respond to a special counsel’s report that led to no criminal charges but laid bare what they characterized as “alarming” behavior by Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pledged rigorous congressional oversight following the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that Democrats said showed that Trump sought to obstruct justice in trying to undermine the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller reached no conclusion on that issue in the report, but Attorney General William P. Barr said Thursday that the president’s action did not amount to criminal conduct. The report also found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with illegally coordinating with Russia during the 2016 election.

7:20 a.m.: Nadler says full Mueller report will be subpoenaed in ‘next couple of hours’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Friday morning that his panel will subpoena the entire unredacted report by Mueller “in the next couple of hours.”

“We need the entire report, unredacted, and the underlying documents in order to make informed decisions,” Nadler said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We will subpoena that entire report today,” Nadler said. “That subpoena will come in the next couple of hours.”

He said the subpoena will include grand jury evidence, which Barr has said he does not believe should be shared with Congress.

Nadler also said that in his view, Trump committed obstruction of justice.

— John Wagner

7:15 a.m.: Sanders calls for the country to ‘move on’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that she hopes the country can “move on” now that the Mueller report has been released, ending a nearly two-year investigation into Russian election interference.

“The big takeaway … is that there wasn’t collusion with Russia, and it should be a day that every American can celebrate and not be sorrowful like we’ve seen over the last 48 hours from the Democrats that are actually sad that the president didn’t work as a foreign agent,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I hope collectively as a country we can move on because great things can happen under this president,” she added.

— John Wagner

7 a.m.: Kremlin dismisses Mueller report, says it offers nothing new

MOSCOW — Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the Mueller report “does not contain any new information” and “does not present any conclusive evidence of the alleged interference by the Russian Federation in the electoral process in America.”

Peskov also said that Russian businessmen mentioned in the report shared their U.S. contacts to President Vladimir Putin and chalked their activities up to normal international business practices.

According to the Mueller report, the “Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome.” and “the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Read more of the Washington Post’s coverage here.

— Matthew Bodner

6 a.m.: Pelosi pledges ‘oversight of our democracy’ but declines to comment on potential impeachment proceedings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pledged Friday that Democrats would fulfill their role of “oversight of our democracy” but declined to comment on potential impeachment proceedings against Trump in the wake of the Mueller report.

Pelosi was asked about the possibility of impeachment during an event in Belfast, where she is leading a congressional delegation.

“We do not leave the country to criticize the president of the United States,” Pelosi said, before adding: “Whatever the issue and challenge that we face, the Congress of the United States will honor its oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, to protect our democracy.”

[Trump’s efforts to obstruct were clear, Democrats say, but question of impeachment isn’t]

“The legislative branch has a responsibility of oversight of our democracy and we will exercise that,” she said.

On Thursday, top congressional Democrats said that Trump sought to obstruct justice in trying to undermine the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and promised a thorough investigation.

In his report, Mueller signaled that Congress should decide whether the president broke the law.

[Mueller report lays out obstruction evidence against the president]

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues Thursday night, Pelosi said that the report included “several alarming findings.”

“In his summary letter and press conference, Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the President did not obstruct justice. The Mueller report appears to directly undercut that claim,” Pelosi wrote.

She said Democrats are planning a conference call on Monday to discuss “this grave matter.”

— John Wagner

6 a.m.: Kellyanne Conway’s husband calls for removing ‘a cancer on the presidency’

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is calling on Congress to impeach Trump.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post published Thursday night , George Conway, a conservative lawyer who is a frequent Trump critic, says there is “a cancer in the presidency” and urges lawmakers to remove it “without delay.”

“The president may have the raw constitutional power to, say, squelch an investigation or to pardon a close associate,” Conway wrote. “But if he does so not to serve the public interest, but to serve his own, he surely could be removed from office, even if he has not committed a criminal act.”

Kellyanne Conway was among the White House aides proclaiming victory for Trump on Thursday.

In an exchange with reporters, she said Trump was in a “great mood” and that Thursday was “really the best day since he got elected.”

“We’re accepting apologies today, too, for anybody who feels the grace in offering them,” she said.

— John Wagner

6 a.m.: Mueller laid out ‘thorough and compelling’ case of obstruction, but Barr decided Trump wasn’t guilty of a crime

In his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mueller cites instance after instance of President Trump pushing to end the investigation, scale back its scope and influence witnesses involved in the probe — all with an intent that could amount to criminal obstruction of justice.

But the special counsel’s team stopped short of accusing the president of this crime, in part because it did not believe it had the legal authority to do so.

[Barr under fire for news conference that was a boon for Trump, and often featured one of his preferred terms]

Barr did not feel so inhibited and definitively declared that the president hadn’t obstructed justice. He went so far as to suggest during a Thursday morning news conference before the report was released that the president’s actions were understandable because he was upset that the investigation and the attention it received were undermining his presidency.

Read more here.

— Carol D. Leonnig, Devlin Barret, Josh Dawsey