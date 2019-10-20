“I never said there was a quid pro quo, cause there isn’t,” Mulvaney insisted on Fox News Sunday, insisting that while he “didn’t speak clearly maybe on Thursday,” there couldn’t have been a quid pro quo because “the aid flowed.”
Mulvaney has struggled to explain his abrupt about-face since a Thursday news conference in which he said Trump “absolutely” raised concerns about Democratic National Committee that was hacked in 2016, which according to a debunked conspiracy theory could be in Ukraine and could prove Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election.
During that appearance, Mulvaney also told a reporter pointing out he had articulated a quid pro quo that “we do that all the time with foreign policy,” listing “three issues” that were involved in the Ukraine decision: corruption, the support other countries were offering, and an ongoing Justice department investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.
But in a subsequent written statement, and again on Sunday, Mulvaney insisted there were only ‘two reasons for holding back the aid,” leaving out the Justice Department’s probe, which a DOJ official already disavowed. Mulvaney added that once the administration was able to satisfy their concerns that Ukraine was “doing better with” corruption and establish that European nations were giving “a considerable sum of money in nonlethal aid, once those two things cleared, the money flowed.”
But according to several current and former officials who have testified in the House’s impeachment probe, the administration was pushing for Ukrainian leaders to conduct investigations into the server and the role pf former vice president Joseph R. Biden’s son Hunter on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma. That push was largely being driven by the president's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, whom diplomats were told to work with on Ukraine policy, according to U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who said he was disappointed by the directive.
Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to say whether Giuliani had been acting in Ukraine with his blessing, arguing that it was his “consistent policy … not to talk about the internal deliberations” of the administration. But he defended the decision to bring in an outside figure like Giuliani, arguing that “it happens all the time.”
“This is completely appropriate,” Pompeo said, pointing out how in the past, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took advice from Sidney Blumenthal and former ambassador Bill Richardson had been deputized to help on North Korea policy.
But others disagree. According to former top National Security Council director for Russia and Europe Fiona Hill’s testimony, former national security adviser John Bolton was livid at Giuliani’s involvement, calling him a “hand grenade.” He also wanted it known that he refused to be a part of what he called a “drug deal” between Sondland and Mulvaney, two of the three officials — along with former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker — who had been tasked to handle Ukraine policy with Giuliani after the ouster of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
The committees have not yet struck a deal with Bolton to testify in their impeachment probe, though there is significant interest among the panels conducting the investigation to have him come forward.
Pompeo said Sunday that he would “do everything I’m required to do by law” if asked to come forward and testify in the probe.