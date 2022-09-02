Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud

BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offenses. It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party following the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.