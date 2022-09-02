Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud

BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.
Suu Kyi’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory. The military seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb. 1, 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud. Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.
Two senior members of Suu Kyi’s former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences.