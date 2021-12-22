Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said a total of 4,216 villagers crossed the Moei River into Thailand from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21 because of skirmishes between the Myanmar government and ethnic Karen forces. Of that number, 861 have returned and 3,355 are being sheltered in Mae Sot district in the western border province of Tak, he said. The Moei River marks the border between the two countries.