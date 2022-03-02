All had been arrested for supporting the protest movement against last year’s seizure of power by the military, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. They had been charged with incitement, which carries a possible three-year prison sentence, for encouraging government employees to join the protests.

The TV report said the reason for their release was so they could participate in nation-building through their work in the arts.

The report also said that Win Min Than, a popular blogger on beauty and fashion, received a pardon for her conviction for incitement but remained detained because she was also convicted of unlawful association.

A Malaysian who was convicted and imprisoned on drug charges in 2019 was also given a pardon on Wednesday for what was described as humanitarian reasons.

More than 12,000 people have been arrested since the army takeover in February last year, and more than 9,400 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that monitors arrests.

Shortly after its takeover, the military government began issuing arrest warrants for celebrities, charging them with incitement for “spreading news to affect state stability.”

More than 100 celebrities were featured on wanted lists with their photos on state-run media. At least 15 were arrested last year, about half of whom were convicted by special courts inside Insein Prison.

Charges were dropped against 24 artists and 10 social media personalities last October under an amnesty order from Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the ruling military council.

At least four prominent artists including singers who were convicted on the same charge of incitement remain in prison. according to lawyer Khin Maung Myint.

The authorities continue to issue new arrest warrants, and according to the state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper, at least 240 people have been arrested by security forces since Jan. 27 this year.