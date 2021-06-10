Abortion rights groups fear the plan put forward by Republicans and supported by a handful of Democratic lawmakers would compel pregnant women to carry a child to birth and curb their ability to have open conversations with their doctors.
If approved, House Bill 453 would require North Carolina abortion providers to confirm that a woman isn’t seeking to end her pregnancy to avoid having a child with Down syndrome, or a baby of an unwanted race or gender.
Some Democratic lawmakers fear the bill would force women to carry out pregnancies if they tell their doctor that a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome factored into their decision not to go through with the pregnancy, even if it was not the motivating force.
Anti-abortion activists say the plan promotes equality by eliminating a modern-day form of eugenics that has reduced the population of people with disabilities.
Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.