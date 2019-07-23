Members of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization voted unanimously Tuesday for the impeachment of President Trump, increasing pressure on a Democratic leadership reluctant to do so.

The vote at the NAACP’s annual convention came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addressed the group’s meeting in Detroit and a day before many 2020 presidential candidates are scheduled to speak.

Pelosi, who has tried to tamp down the growing fervor for impeachment in the House Democratic caucus, did not mention Trump in her remarks. But Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who is among four congresswomen of color under attack by Trump, began her NAACP address: “Y’all, I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

In the House, the Congressional Black Caucus is also divided over whether to open an impeachment inquiry: Many of the highest-ranking black lawmakers are loyal to Pelosi and don’t want to undercut her.

But the NAACP voting delegates in Detroit were united in their call for Trump’s impeachment.

“Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country,” tweeted Derrick Johnson, NAACP president, after the vote.

Last week, Trump pulled out of an appearance at the NAACP convention, claiming the organization changed the date and the format for his appearance. The president said he was prepared to give a speech, but the NAACP offered the same question-and-answer-style format as for the other presidential candidates.

Trump’s decision not to attend the organization’s event came as the president embroiled himself in an ongoing clash with the four freshman Democrats — Tlaib and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) — beginning with a racist tweet that they should “go back” to the countries they were from originally. All four are U.S. citizens, and all but Omar were born in the United States.

Trump has continued to tweet daily for more than a week about the four congresswomen. On Tuesday morning he tweeted that “AOC plus 3 are a Nightmare for America!” Then later, in a speech to a conservative youth summit, he went on an extended riff about them, calling Tlaib “vicious” and “a crazed lunatic.”

Johnson, addressing the NAACP convention after Tlaib spoke on Monday, said she and the other three congresswomen “are more American than [Trump] ever could be.”

JM Rieger contributed to this story.