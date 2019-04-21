House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he plans to call former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify in the wake of the release of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report.

Nadler has previously said he plans to summon key figures, including Mueller and Attorney General William P. Barr. In an appearance on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” he added McGahn to the list.

Democrats, Nadler said, “have to hear from other people, like Donald McGahn, who we’re going to call.”

“We have to get the entire report, including the redacted materials, so we can evaluate it and so the American people can know what was going on and can make judgments,” he added.

In the days since the report’s release on Thursday, Trump has directed much of his fury toward McGahn, whose cooperation with the probe was made evident in the report’s footnotes. Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, singled out McGahn for criticism on Friday, saying, “If he believed that there was something illegal, he wouldn’t have stayed in his job.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) also said Sunday that Democrats “need to hear from” McGahn, who he said “was very clearly disobeying the president in many instances and actually by disobeying him, he came to his rescue.”

Cummings said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” that he actually feels “pretty good” about McGahn, because the former counsel had “stood up to this president.”

“There are a lot of McGahns out there, and we need more of them to stand up,” Cummings said.

Philip Rucker contributed to this report.