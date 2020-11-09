The seizure is the most significant military development in the fighting over the territory, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.
Shushi’s position above the regional capital Stepanakert, which is about 10 kilometers (six miles) to the north, gives strategic advantage to whomever holds it. The city also lies along the main road connecting Stepanakert with Armenia.
Long lines of vehicles have jammed the road as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee the fighting into Armenia.
