“The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation,” Pelosi wrote. “Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals. Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.”

Pelosi, then the minority leader, led this charge in 2017 after the violent white supremacist march in Charlottesville that began over plans to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. But Republicans rejected her entreaty, saying it’s up to the states to decide the likenesses they want representing them in Washington.

Each state is allowed to choose two statues to decorate the halls of Congress. There are, according to Pelosi’s letter, 11 Confederate statutes, including Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, the president and vice president of the Confederate States of America, respectively.

Some states have taken it upon themselves to remove statues honoring those who sided with the Confederacy. In 2019, Arkansas replaced two figures from the Civil War with statues of music legend Johnny Cash and civil rights icon Daisy Lee Gatson Bates, though at the time Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said the reason for the swap was to have more modern representation of the state.

Now, the debate over whether to remove Confederate monuments from public and private spaces has raged anew in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death that spawned a national reckoning over America’s history of racism.

Unlike other attempts to remove Confederate monuments, a societal awareness around issues of systemic racism could lead to more action. Just this week, institutions from NASCAR to the Marines banned the use of the Confederate symbols, and there’s increasing pressure to rename military bases that are named for Confederate generals.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chairwoman of the Joint Committee on the Library, said in response to Pelosi’s letter that the Confederate statutes displayed around the U.S. Capitol should be replaced. The chairman of that committee is Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

“I agree that the Joint Committee and Architect of the Capitol should expediently remove these symbols of cruelty and bigotry from the halls of the Capitol,” Lofgren said. “I stand ready, and call on the Chair of the Joint Committee to swiftly approve the removal of these statues. The Capitol building belongs to the American people and cannot serve as a place of honor for the hatred and racism that tears at the fabric of our nation, the very poison that these statues embody.”