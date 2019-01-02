On a day when members of at least one famous political family have been publicly feuding with each other, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of incoming House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), struck a different note, vouching for the effectiveness of her mother’s leadership skills.

“How does she approach meetings with President Trump, A, and B, just what are your feelings about this person who you know quite well becoming speaker of the House for a second time?” host John Berman asked during an interview Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day.”

The younger Pelosi responded: “She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding.”

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi,” she continued. “She’s persevered. You’ve got to give her credit.”

After senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah) penned a scathing Washington Post op-ed criticizing Trump, Romney’s niece, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, tweeted on Wednesday that such an attack by her uncle was “disappointing and unproductive.”

She also took a swipe at her uncle, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, describing him as an “incoming Republican freshman senator.”

Alexandra Pelosi, by contrast, hailed her mother as someone who “knows what she’s doing — and that should make you sleep at night, knowing that at least somebody in this town knows what they’re doing.”