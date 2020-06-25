Jackson was later promoted to engineer and retired from NASA in 1985. She died in 2005 at age 83.
“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space, “ NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement Wednesday.
”Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” he said.
Part of the street in front of NASA headquarters is called “Hidden Figures Way” and a computer research facility at Langley is named for Katherine Johnson, another of the “Hidden Figures” mathematicians, who died in February. A NASA facility is also named for her in West Virginia, her home state.
