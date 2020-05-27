Bowser said Wednesday that the public health emergency she declared in March will remain in place.
“The virus is still in our city, in our region and in our country,” Bowser said. “We know, without a vaccine or a cure, there will be new infections.”
Bowser and the Health Department chief, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said the metrics tracking community spread of the virus have been trending positive for long enough to justify the transition.
Washington, D.C., working closely with neighboring counties in Maryland and Virginia, has pursued a more conservative timeline than much of the rest of the nation.
