President Trump looks on as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the White House in Washington on April 2. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s appearance in Washington this week to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance is a symbolic bipartisan rebuke to President Trump, whose hostility toward NATO is a rare point of contention with fellow Republicans.

Trump’s lukewarm public endorsement of NATO, and his contempt for it in private, ruled out a grand anniversary celebration of presidents and prime ministers that allies feared would blow up in their faces. Instead, NATO foreign ministers are meeting this week in Washington, site of the alliance’s founding in 1949.

Stoltenberg is meeting with Trump at the White House Tuesday, but only because he was invited to the capital by leaders of both parties to address a joint session of Congress a day later.

The White House said Trump and the NATO chief would “discuss the unprecedented success of NATO, including the recent increased commitments on burden-sharing among European allies and ways to address the current, evolving challenges facing the alliance.”

[McConnell, Pelosi invite NATO leader to address Congress to mark alliance milestone]

Stoltenberg’s speech Wednesday was largely the doing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has split with Trump over the president’s antipathy toward the foundational premise of the alliance — that an attack on one is an attack on all. It will be the first time a NATO chief has addressed Congress.

McConnell and other senior Republicans have backed Trump’s effort to goad NATO nations into spending more on defense, but reject his characterization of allies as freeloaders and his deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin on some issues important to the alliance.

Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Tex.) said the bipartisan invitation is important as a counterweight to “rhetoric” he said he dislikes.

“I think it’s very significant” to have both political parties on record supporting NATO, McCaul said Monday during an appearance at the Wilson Center. “NATO is obviously our strongest alliance in Europe. Do they have to pay their fair share? Of course. But I think the rhetoric doesn’t have to be quite so harsh.”

Trump has recently ramped up criticism of NATO behind closed doors.

During a meeting with senators last Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Trump mocked the new NATO headquarters building for being glass, and thus fragile and vulnerable, according to a congressional aide familiar with the meeting.

He complained that the alliance is not doing enough in Afghanistan, where NATO forces serve alongside U.S. personnel, the person said, and that NATO nations aren’t paying their way.

The NATO mission in Afghanistan resulted from the one time in its history that the alliance invoked its “Article 5” commitment to collective defense.

Some senators pushed back, said the aide, who requested anonymity to describe the confidential discussion.

“It’s one of his biggest disagreements with the Republicans in the Senate,” the aide said.

Trump has complained in recent days that he is protecting countries the “size of a postage stamp” as part of NATO, according to a person who heard his comments and also requested anonymity because the discussion was private.

The president would like to further cut the United States contribution, current and former aides said, but has so far been persuaded against making the move.

“NATO’s most urgent problem is the lack of strong, principled American Presidential leadership for the first time in its 70-year history,” two former U.S. ambassadors to NATO wrote in a recent report of the health of the trans-Atlantic alliance as it approaches a milestone anniversary.

“The U.S. president is the natural leader. Trump does not appear to believe in NATO or to support it when it really counts — in meetings with Putin, for example,” said R. Nicholas Burns, a retired diplomat, who wrote the report with Douglas Lute, a retired Army general.

McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) extended the invitation to Stoltenberg as a show of solidarity with NATO during the anniversary week, which some European officials and former U.S. officials had once assumed would include a fete on the order of the one former president Bill Clinton helped host for the 50th anniversary, in 1999.

Detailed planning for such a gathering never got off the ground, largely because allies did not want to risk a blowup. One senior European official said many NATO leaders are relieved not to have to tiptoe around Trump at a big event this week, hoping that he would not issue harsh threats or dress down other leaders.

Burns said that in interviews with current and former U.S., Canadian and European officials, it became clear to the report authors that the feeling was mutual — Trump didn’t invite them, and they didn’t want to come.

“A lot of countries also didn’t want to have a summit with Donald Trump because they were worried he would try to blow the summit up,” Burns said.

“History is the guide and they remember what happened in ’17 and ’18.”

Trump will not attend a relatively low-key anniversary event with NATO diplomats Wednesday evening at historic Mellon Auditorium, where the original treaty was signed April 4, 1949. The foreign ministers’ meeting Thursday is focused on countering Russia — NATO’s original organizing principle — and on Afghanistan.

Although a commemoration has been contemplated for the 75th anniversary, in 2024, about four in five World War II veterans alive today are expected to die before then.

Trump is expected to attend a smaller leader gathering recently announced for London, in December. Stoltenberg has carefully described the meeting as coming “in NATO’s 70th anniversary year,” without saying it a commemoration of the anniversary.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump refused to say that he would automatically come to the defense of NATO allies if they were attacked, and he left a commitment to that principle out of his first address to NATO leaders as president.

Trump grimaced and brooded during that first NATO summit in May 2017, and castigated other leaders during a speech beside a memorial at NATO’s new Brussels headquarters that includes twisted metal from the World Trade Center.

The memorial denotes the collective defense agreement invoked on behalf of the United States after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

At another gathering last year, Trump complained that NATO nations are willfully ignoring a commitment to spend more on defense, and leaving it to the United States to fill the gap.

Senators and White House aides have repeatedly talked up NATO to Trump, arguing that the alliance is a bulwark against Russian aggression that also threatens the United States, but Trump at most will agree to set aside his criticism temporarily, people familiar with those conversations said.

Vice President Pence, Cabinet officials and others frequently give the kind of unequivocal endorsement of NATO that Trump does not.

“The U.S. commitment, of course, to NATO remains firm,” a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. “NATO membership remains an integral part” of U.S. security strategy, the official said. “As we’ve said many times before, the United States is better able to address challenges across the globe, whether militarily or politically, because of the NATO alliance.”

Trump’s criticism of the alliance comes amid infighting over the rise of right-wing populism in Europe, and political divisions over defense spending.

“The strength of NATO is that despite these differences, we have always been able to unite around our core tasks. That is, to protect and defend each other,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels before he left for Washington.

The soft-spoken Norwegian has had made a project of building a cordial relationship with Trump, thanking the American leader in public for keeping up pressure on allies to meet their commitments to defense spending.

Trump has warmed to Stoltenberg’s praise.

During the lunch with Republicans, Trump praised the NATO chief, saying “Jens” was trying to hold NATO members accountable.