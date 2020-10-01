NATO headquarters said in a statement that the new measures include the setting up of a hotline between Greece and Turkey for use between senior officials should confrontations arise. No further details were provided.
“This safety mechanism can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying dispute and we stand ready to develop it further. I will remain in close contact with both allies,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in the statement.
Talks on the measures got off to a rocky start last month, with Greece refusing to even acknowledge that they were underway, and both sides arguing over what steps should be taken.
The NATO talks are completely separate from diplomatic efforts led by Germany to help bring a permanent end to the eastern Mediterranean dispute.
