The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through a proposed 83-mile (134-kilometer) pipeline going through Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties to generate electricity, news outlets reported. The electric power would have been sold in a wholesale market of several states.

Story continues below advertisement

Chickahominy Power’s statement, released on Thursday, said “opposition from outside interests and regulations, largely advanced by the renewable energy industry and state legislators that supported them, made it impossible to deliver natural gas to the site.”

Advertisement

Chickahominy Power and Chickahominy Pipeline, the pipeline developer, are subsidiaries of northern Virginia-based energy firm Balico LLC.

Chickahominy Pipeline paused the pipeline last month after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission upheld a decision by regional transmission organization PJM to remove the plant from its permit queue for failing to meet milestones for completion.

Wanda Roberts with Concerned Citizens of Charles City County, which opposed the operation, said the news was “like a hundred-pound weight dropped off our shoulders.” Local residents and environmental groups were worried about negative effects on the environment, particularly pollutants created when the natural gas is burned.