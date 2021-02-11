Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.
He later was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his time in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was handed in a money-laundering and fraud conviction.
The arrest set off large nationwide protests on two weekends in January, in which a total of about 10,000 people reportedly were arrested.
