State officials in North Carolina voted Friday to continue investigating fraud in the 9th Congressional District election, potentially delaying certification of the results for weeks and leaving open the possibility that a new election could be called.

The nine-person State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, which includes four Democrats, four Republicans and one unaffiliated member, voted 7-2 in favor of holding a hearing by Dec. 21 to assess the allegations of fraud. In the motion, the board cited “claims of numerous irregularities and concerted fraudulent activities related to absentee mail ballots.” Two of the board’s Republicans voted no.

The board is examining mounting evidence of election fraud in the 9th District, where Republican Mark Harris was ahead of Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes out of 283,317 ballots cast, according to unofficial returns.

The board is collecting sworn statements from voters in rural Bladen County, near the South Carolina border, who described people coming to their doors and urging them to hand over their absentee ballots, sometimes without filling them out. Others described receiving absentee ballots by mail that they had not requested. It is illegal to take someone else’s ballot and turn it in.

Among the allegations is that an individual who worked for the Harris campaign coordinated the effort to fill in, or discard, the ballots of Democratic voters who might have otherwise voted for McCready. Several of the affidavits come from elderly African-American voters.

Ross reported from Raleigh, N.C.