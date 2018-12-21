Investigators are scrutinizing whether North Carolina GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris knew a campaign operative may have used improper tactics. (Chuck Burton/AP)

North Carolina state election officials told federal prosecutors in January 2017 that they found evidence of efforts to manipulate the absentee ballot vote in rural Bladen County in the 2016 election and warned that such activities “will likely continue for future elections” if not addressed, according to correspondence obtained Friday by The Washington Post.

In a Jan. 30, 2017, letter addressed to then-U.S. Attorney John Bruce of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Kim Strach, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said the agency had conducted a “lengthy investigation” of alleged absentee ballot fraud in Bladen County.

“Our findings to date suggest that individuals and potentially groups of individuals engaged in efforts to manipulate election results through the absentee ballot process,” Strach wrote. “The evidence we have obtained suggest that these efforts may have taken place in the past and if not addressed will likely continue for future elections.”

The letter raises fresh questions about whether federal investigators took any actions to scrutinize the complaints.

Similar charges have roiled this year’s race in the 9th Congressional District between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready. Harris defeated McCready by just 905 votes, but the state board declined to certify the results amid allegations that fraud may have tainted the outcome.

A spokesman for the current U.S. attorney, Robert Higdon, has declined repeated requests for information on the status of the investigation.

Bruce, who served as the acting U.S. attorney in 2017, now works for the State Board of Elections. He declined to comment on the case through a spokesman.

The 2017 letter surfaced amid accusations this week by Republican leaders in North Carolina that the state elections board did not adequately investigate past allegations of fraud in Bladen County.

Harris directed the hiring of a campaign operative at the center of the investigation, Leslie McCrae Dowless, despite warnings that Dowless was under suspicion of using questionable tactics to deliver votes in past elections, The Post previously reported.

Harris sought out Dowless after losing a 2016 primary election in which Dowless had helped one of Harris’s opponents win an overwhelming share of the mail-in vote in a key county.

In this year’s GOP congressional primary, Harris won an unusual share of the absentee-ballot vote, defeating incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger.

State and local investigators have said that whether Harris knew that his campaign may have engaged in improper tactics has become a focus of the expanding probes into whether election irregularities affected the 9th District election.

