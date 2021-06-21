The charges stemmed from an investigation into Dowless’s role in an absentee ballot scandal in that year’s race between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Mark Harris.
Dowless did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Monday. According to the News & Observer, sentencing in the disability fraud case is set for the week of Aug. 23.
Dowless still faces charges of allegedly orchestrating a scheme to illegally collect, fill in, forge and submit mail-in ballots from voters in two rural North Carolina counties during the 2018 campaign.
The State Board of Elections voted unanimously to throw out the November 2018 results between Harris and McCready after hearing voluminous evidence that Dowless had led a scheme to tamper with absentee ballots. Dowless had worked for one of Harris’s campaign vendors; he has previously denied any wrongdoing in the ballot fraud case.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s decision to swiftly seek indictments against Dowless in 2019 sent a “clear signal,” she said, “that we take seriously the public’s confidence in the electoral process and that we intend to pursue this case vigorously and see that justice is done.”
Freeman did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Amy Gardner contributed to this report.