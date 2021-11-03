During his 36 years in Congress, Smith, a Democrat, was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created lakes for recreation. Smith said the creation of Lake Red Rock, Saylorville Lake and Rathbun Lake changed the way people viewed the Des Moines River Valley, transforming it into a “big asset instead of a liability” and promoting development in places like downtown Des Moines.