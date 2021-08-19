Gurkha soldiers, who are recruited from Nepal, have served the British Army for more than 200 years, including during both world wars and most recently in Afghanistan. They have a reputation as hard and loyal fighters, and are known for the trademark curved kukri blades they carry sheathed on their belts.
The hunger strikers were part of a group of protesters calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full British armed forces pension.
“Our primary concern is always the health and welfare of our serving personnel and veterans, and this strike was not a course of action we encouraged,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
“We look forward to meeting with the group next month alongside the Nepali ambassador to move forward together,” the ministry added.
The Gurkha Equal Rights campaign group said in a tweet that the hunger strike has been called off after “13 days of fast unto death.”