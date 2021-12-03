Kenyon was arrested Wednesday in Reno. He made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court via a video-hookup along with his court-appointed federal public defender Lauren Gorman.
Gorman asserted Kenyon’s constitutional rights to remain silent and have his attorney present. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment afterward.
A federal criminal complaint says photographs and video show Kenyon was among the rioters who entered the Capitol. He wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the complaint said.
Kenyon tried to break a Capitol window with a flag staff and assaulted officers with several objects, including the table leg, it said.