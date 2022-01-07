Fiore, Gilbert, Heller and Lombardo are among a long list of Republicans hoping to unseat Sisolak, a first-term Democrat who won by 5.1 percentage points in 2018. They are betting that Republicans’ economic message will resonate in Nevada, where the economy relies heavily on sectors such as tourism and live entertainment that cannot easily transition to remote work. The state’s 6.8% unemployment rate ranks 50th in the nation and 66,200 fewer workers are employed at casinos and hotels than before the pandemic.