Several members of the Bush administration will give their view of what happened on that day, including former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, it was announced on Thursday. Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser on that day, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and White House chief of staff Andy Card will also participate.
The documentary will focus on the 12 hours following the attack. The creative team includes director Adam Wishart and producers Simon Finch, Neil Grant and Serena Kennedy.