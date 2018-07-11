WASHINGTON — The new acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency is telling agency staffers that he has their backs and will seek their input as he sets the way forward for the troubled agency.

Andrew Wheeler spoke to EPA staffers Wednesday for the first time since Scott Pruitt quit as agency administrator last week after months of ethics scandals. Wheeler made no mention of the allegations that led to Pruitt’s resignation. But he told staffers he understands how stressful management changes are.

Wheeler, speaking at agency headquarters, told workers, “You will find me and my team ready to listen.”

Pruitt had been battling federal investigations over his luxury spending, high security costs and other matters. He had also been accused of shutting out career staffers at the EPA.

