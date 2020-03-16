Highlights of the guidance:
— Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
— Older people: Stay home and away from other people.
— Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.
— People in a home where someone has tested positive for COVID-19: Keep the entire household at home.
— People with serious underlying health conditions that can put them at increased risk: Stay home and away from other people.
— Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
— Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
— Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance.
— In states with evidence of community transmission: Bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where people congregate should close.
— Schools should be closed in areas with community transmission and in surrounding areas, and if the virus has been detected in people associated with the school.
