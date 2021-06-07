“We want our democracy back,” Ciattarelli told the talk show “Jersey Matters” last week. “There’s only one guy who can beat Phil Murphy.”
Ciattarelli, 59, an accountant who ran unsuccessfully in the GOP’s 2017 primary for governor, launched his bid in January 2020, before covid-19 became a health crisis in New Jersey. Murphy’s approval ratings surged during the pandemic, despite widely covered conservative anger over his shutdown rules.
Last month, the New Jersey-based Monmouth poll put Murphy’s job approval at 57 percent, with 43 percent of voters saying they wouldn’t support him for a second term. The only governor facing reelection this year, Murphy, 63, has dominated local news with frequent updates on the pandemic and shored up his base with liberal achievements such as the legalization of marijuana.
“You can feel an unburdening up and down the state,” Murphy told MSNBC last week, as New Jersey began ending its coronavirus restrictions.
Murphy’s popularity and wealth — he entered politics after a lucrative career at Goldman Sachs — discouraged most Republicans from entering the race. Ciattarelli, who had been critical of the national ambitions of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), ran as an outsider who has taken on both parties. With the pandemic dominating voters’ concerns, the Republican argued that Murphy had bungled it.
“The pandemic isn’t easy. We get it,” Ciattarelli said in his first TV ad this spring. “But Phil Murphy’s failures made it worse.”
While Ciattarelli’s rivals had little money, they complicated his effort to skip to the general election against Murphy. The former assemblyman raised $6.9 million for his race, while three rivals raised less than $1.2 million combined. One of them, former Somerset County official Brian Levine, was spending no more than $5,800 on his race, while developer turned pastor Phil Rizzo, who entered the race in February, went after conservative votes by promising to fight coronavirus vaccine requirements.
Rizzo objected to Murphy’s shutdowns and the safety measures put in place since then. In his campaign launch video, he appeared with gym owners who defied lockdown orders; last month, he threatened the budget of the state university if it refused to reverse its requirement that students who plan to attend in person this fall be fully vaccinated. (Exceptions will be allowed for medical or religious reasons.)
“My administration will send a message to Rutgers: If they don’t drop this vaccine mandate, we will pull $1 billion out of the school,” Rizzo said at a rally near the college, which depends on the state for about one-fifth of its funding.
Ciattarelli spent nearly $6 million ahead of the primary, though, partly to fend off perennial candidate Hirsh Singh, who had also run for governor in 2017, the U.S. House in 2018 and the U.S. Senate in 2020. Singh relentlessly attacked Ciattarelli for having called Trump a “charlatan” in 2016 and hit Rizzo for voting third-party that year.
After Rizzo shared a photograph of himself with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Singh accused him of misleading voters, and 2020 Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that Singh was the “only pro-Trump candidate” in the field. On Monday, Singh tweeted a photo of himself wearing a “Trump Won” baseball cap, adding that he was the only GOP candidate for governor who would say, falsely, that “Trump won in 2020.”
While most elected Republicans who’ve weighed in have endorsed Ciattarelli, Singh’s attacks annoyed him, and the former assemblyman has dubbed him a “loser and a liar” who would throw the election against Murphy.
The governor has no primary opponent, and turnout may be low; fewer than 250,000 Republicans turned up for the 2017 primary. Most members of the state legislature have no primary challengers, and national Republicans have looked more to Virginia, where Democrats held primary elections Tuesday, than to New Jersey as a place where the party could win power back from Democrats this year.
Virginia Republicans earlier selected former private equity chief Glenn Youngkin as their nominee for governor after a GOP campaign that often turned from issues like taxes and education to a contest of who had been most supportive of Trump.