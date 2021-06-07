While Ciattarelli’s rivals had little money, they complicated his effort to skip to the general election against Murphy. The former assemblyman raised $6.9 million for his race, while three rivals raised less than $1.2 million combined. One of them, former Somerset County official Brian Levine, was spending no more than $5,800 on his race, while developer turned pastor Phil Rizzo, who entered the race in February, went after conservative votes by promising to fight coronavirus vaccine requirements.