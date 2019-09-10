Richard J. McEwan was arrested late Monday for allegedly doing “doughnuts” at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)

A 26-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly driving his car onto President Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, N.J., and doing “doughnuts” on the greens.

Richard J. McEwan was arrested late Monday at his home in Milford, N.J., the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. Police said he drove onto Trump’s course twice in the past week, driving in circles on two different greens and causing at least $17,000 in damage.

The latest incident happened Sunday afternoon: A witness reported seeing a blue Ford sedan with a Rutgers University sticker driving on the 13th green of one course. Police said the witness got a partial look at the car’s license plate, and that led them to McEwan.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that McEwan had been released and would return for a future court date.

A Trump Organization spokesman said that McEwan should be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Two weeks ago, McEwan was arrested in Rhode Island for allegedly breaking into pop superstar Taylor Swift’s beach home. The Westerly Sun newspaper in Rhode Island said that McEwan hopped a fence and broke a glass door to enter Swift’s home. He then took off his shoes.



McEwan caused at least at least $17,000 in damage, police said. (Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

“A pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in. When officers asked him why he wasn’t wearing any, he told them, ‘I was always taught that when you go into someone’s home, you have to take your shoes off,’ ” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the Sun. “He said he did it because it was polite.”

Rhode Island court records show that McEwan was charged with breaking and entering and trespassing, then was released on bond Sept. 3. New Jersey prosecutors confirmed it was the same man.

The first incident of vandalism at Trump’s New Jersey course occurred later that day, at about 5:30 p.m.