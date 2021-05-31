“Melanie Stansbury supports the most dangerous legislation in America, as Albuquerque faces record numbers of homicides,” one of Moores’s TV ads warned. In a statement this month, Stansbury’s campaign clarified that she might not support BREATHE Act provisions that are “wrong for New Mexicans,” if the proposal ever was brought to the House floor. On TV, she did what many swing-seat Democrats regret not doing in 2020, putting police and prosecutors on camera to emphasize her support for funding law enforcement.