“Everything is on the line this election,” Stansbury told supporters on Thursday as she campaigned with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, a month after appearing with first lady Jill Biden. “The majority of our House is at stake, and the future of our country is at stake, and the future of our communities is at stake.”
Stansbury, 42, was the favorite to win the seat as soon as she secured the party’s nomination at an online convention in March. Ninety percent of the district’s vote comes from Albuquerque’s Bernalillo County, which has moved away from Republicans in the last decade. Biden carried the district by 23 points last year, and Haaland ran a few points behind.
Moores, 51, worked to disrupt the Democrats’ advantage with a focus on rising crime in Albuquerque. In debates and ads, he has labeled Stansbury as a “radical” who would dismantle policing and federal prisons, and who has only worked in government, while he owns a lab that provided coronavirus tests during the pandemic.
“Crime is out of control,” Moores said in an interview this month. “We try to recruit doctors to New Mexico in our personal business, and a lot of times when they look at the crime rate or look at the schools, they say, ‘I’ll go to Tucson instead.’ ”
Violent crime has increased across the country since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, and murders in Albuquerque have doubled compared to the first five months of 2020. Liberals and criminal justice reform activists have blamed economic distress and a surge in gun-buying for higher crime, while Republicans and police unions have argued that calls to “defund the police” have lowered morale, sped up retirements and left cities less safe.
Stansbury, a former White House fellow and congressional staffer, raised more than $1.3 million for a seat that her party has held without a serious challenge since 2008; Moores raised less than half as much. She flipped her suburban legislative district in the 2018 wave, when Democrats swept New Mexico’s elections, and emerged in the special nominating convention as a consensus choice after notable wins in Santa Fe, such as legislation to modernize the state’s power grid.
“I’ve always tried to do my work in a bipartisan manner,” Stansbury said in an interview after a canvass launch. “That’s not only because I think it’s important for everyone to have buy-in into the process, but because I think it helps policy be more durable.”
Stansbury defeated a more liberal candidate to win the nomination but offered an agenda mostly in line with her party’s left, including Medicare-for-all, paid family leave and a $15 minimum wage. Moores, who loaned his campaign $200,000, won his nomination with a pitch to make the seat competitive again. He quickly went negative on Stansbury, attacking her over the state’s Social Security tax, then pivoting to crime.
The Republican’s campaign saw an opening on April 20, after Stansbury appeared at a virtual forum hosted by the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative. Moores did not attend the event, while Stansbury used it to tout her commitment to criminal justice reform, telling her audience that she’d support not just the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but the Breathe Act, a proposal from the Movement for Black Lives that would redirect federal law enforcement grants to social services.
“Melanie Stansbury supports the most dangerous legislation in America, as Albuquerque faces record numbers of homicides,” one of Moores’s TV ads warned. In a statement this month, Stansbury’s campaign clarified that she might not support Breathe Act provisions that are “wrong for New Mexicans,” if the proposal ever was brought to the House floor. On TV, she did what many swing-seat Democrats regret not doing in 2020, putting police and prosecutors on camera to emphasize her support for funding law enforcement.
Televised debates between Stansbury and Moores grew heated, with the Democrat warning that Moores would oppose the Biden administration’s economic agenda, while Moores accused her of attacking all small-business owners by making an issue out of his lab’s coronavirus rescue loan. At one debate, Moores pointed to the widower of a murder victim in the audience, demanding that Stansbury explain to him how she could consider reducing police funding.
Republicans are watching to see if the crime issue boosted Moores, but early and absentee voting was promising for Stansbury. After in-person early voting ended on Saturday, 93,563 ballots had been cast, 58 percent of them from registered Democrats and 30 percent from registered Republicans. It was a reversal of the pattern from May 1’s special primary in Texas, where Democrats, divided between several candidates, saw weak turnout that locked them out of the July runoff.
That result stoked national speculation that Democrats were struggling to excite their base with former president Donald Trump out of office, but the national GOP largely stayed away from New Mexico.
Trump, who has endorsed Republican candidates this year in races where they have been favored, made no comment on the race, and the parties’ congressional committees, which made no investment in the Texas race, stayed out of this one, too.
Moores won the support of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, which had also opposed Haaland’s reelection last year, while Stansbury touted the support of President Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), a political ally who once held the seat.