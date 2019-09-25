President Trump walks away after delivering remarks to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Amid a groundswell of support for impeachment proceedings among House Democrats, a new poll finds a majority of Americans do not favor ousting President Trump from office.

Thirty-seven percent of voters say that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 57 percent say he should not be impeached, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday morning.

The poll was conducted from Thursday through Monday, as details were emerging about Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump acknowledged he asked Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

That revelation prompted a rush of moderate House Democrats to call for an impeachment inquiry into Trump, a step they had resisted for months. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the launch of official proceedings, accusing Trump of violating the Constitution in seeking help from a foreign leader to damage a political opponent.

[Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry, says Trump’s courting of foreign political help is a ‘betrayal of national security’]

The poll shows a stark partisan divide on the question of impeachment. Among Democrats, 73 percent support impeachment, while 21 percent are opposed. Among Republicans, only 4 percent support impeachment, while 95 percent are opposed.

Trump’s overall job approval rating remains in the range it has for nearly his entire presidency, with 40 percent of voters approving of how he is handling his job, and 55 percent saying they disapprove.

The poll shows Trump remains popular among Republicans and faces no significant threat from his three GOP primary challengers. Among Republican voters, he has 80 percent support, while none of the three challengers has more than 2 percent.

Moreover, 67 percent of those voters say they would be very satisfied with Trump as the Republican nominee for 2020, and 17 percent say they would be somewhat satisfied.

The poll is said to have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.