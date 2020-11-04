The senators-elect include a former college football coach and a onetime governor who opened the first craft brewery in Denver.

Still unresolved are races in North Carolina, Arizona, Alaska and Michigan and two in Georgia. At least one of the Georgia races is headed to a Jan. 5 runoff.

A look at the senators-elect:

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

The Arkansas-born Tuberville, 66, has had a long career in college football, coaching the University of Mississippi, Texas Tech and the University of Cincinnati. In Alabama, he is best known as the former head coach at Auburn. Tuberville, who defeated former senator and onetime attorney general Jeff Sessions in the primary, has called for eliminating the Affordable Care Act, opposes abortion and favors construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He stands with President Trump and wants an investigation of the investigators who conducted the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

---

John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

The Pennsylvania-born Hickenlooper, 68, started his career as a geologist, then opened the first brewpub in Colorado. He served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011 and governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination last year.

---

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Hagerty is a former U.S. ambassador to Japan. The 61-year-old Nashville businessman left the private sector to serve as the Tennessee state economic development commissioner from 2011 to 2014. He later volunteered as the chair of Trump’s campaign in the state during the 2016 election and was a high-dollar fundraiser for the campaign before joining the transition team.

---

Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Lummis, 66, is heading back to Washington. She has spent decades in politics, as a state treasurer and state legislator. She served as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman from 2009 to 2017 and was a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. She will be the state’s first female senator.

---

Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)

Luján, 48, is a five-term congressman who previously chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and was the first Latino ever to hold the job. Luján is a close ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who tapped Luján to be assistant speaker of the House. His victory to replace retiring senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) represents the second time he has followed Udall’s footsteps. Luján ran in 2008 to succeed him in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District when Udall ran for Senate. He supports Medicare-for-all, announcing his support for the bill sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) bill in 2019.

---

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)