Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Caban responds to questions during a news interview Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York. Either candidate Melinda Katz or Caban would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A tally of paper ballots has reversed the initial results in the closely watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney.

But the close margin will force an automatic recount in a race that embodies the national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz now has a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Tiffany Caban, who had held a 1,090-vote lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week.

Katz is the favorite of the state’s Democratic Party establishment. Caban is a public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died in May at age 86.

This story has been corrected to say that Richard Brown died in May, not last month.

