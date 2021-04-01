Now, as the Trump Organization faces two separate investigations — led by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) — it appears that both sets of investigators have begun scrutinizing Weisselberg’s personal finances as well.

In complex investigations, prosecutors often seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a way to pressure them to “flip” and reveal damaging information about their bosses. The pressure by both offices being brought to bear on Weisselberg appears designed to pursue that strategy against Trump, although neither James nor Vance has alleged wrongdoing by Trump, Weisselberg or anyone else.

James’s interest in Weisselberg’s personal finances was described by Jennifer Weisselberg, the CFO’s former daughter-in-law. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg’s son Barry from 2004 to 2018, told The Washington Post on Thursday that James’s investigators had taken seven boxes of financial data from her in November, including records of accounts held jointly by Barry and his father.

Jennifer Weisselberg said James’s office also wanted records about two Trump Organization-controlled apartments where she said she and her husband had lived rent-free. Barry Weisselberg was also a Trump employee: He helped manage one of the company’s ice rinks. In situations like this, tax experts say that a free apartment might be considered income for tax purposes.

“The attorney general is really focused on compensation,” Jennifer Weisselberg said. She said the investigators’ goal seemed to be determining whether proper taxes had been paid on free benefits.

Jennifer Weisselberg’s attorney, Duncan Levin, confirmed the inquiry by James’s office.

Attorneys for Allen and Barry Weisselberg both declined to comment for this article. The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, but has previously cast James’s investigation as politically motivated.

Jennifer Weisselberg and her attorney said their contact at the attorney general’s office has been an official named Gary Fishman, whose title is “special adviser to the criminal justice division.”

Fishman has been involved in criminal prosecutions of alleged fraudsters and embezzlers in the past, according to the attorney general’s website. However, so far, James’s office has said the office is pursuing a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

James’s office declined to comment on Thursday.

Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, has also asked witnesses about benefits given to Barry and Allen Weisselberg, according to Jennifer Weisselberg and other people familiar with Vance’s inquiry. On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Vance had subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg’s banking records.

But James’s interest in the Weisselbergs’ personal finances has also grown in recent months. In the past, James’s inquiry seemed focused on a set of the company’s businesses dealings — and questions about whether Trump’s company had exaggerated their values to deceive lenders, or to avoid paying proper taxes on them.

Jennifer Weisselberg said she had first been contacted by the attorney general’s office in September. At that point, she said, investigators had asked her about properties that James had already named as the focus of her investigation, including Trump’s Seven Springs estate in suburban New York and his high-rise hotel in Chicago.

In November, Bloomberg News reported on Jennifer Weisselberg’s divorce, including her allegation that Barry Weisselberg had received free apartments from the Trump Organization.