“My statement today on the mayor’s race in Buffalo has obviously caused an uproar that I did not intend,” Jacobs said in the statement, which was first reported by NY1. He added: “Using an extreme example of David Duke winning a primary, to make a logical point — even with stating twice the specific qualification that India Walton, was in a different category — was wrong. I should have used a different example, and for that, I apologize.”