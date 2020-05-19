The move prompted a protest from Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, who said when he suspended his campaign that he intended to remain on ballots in upcoming contests to continue to accumulate delegates to the national convention. Yang, a business entrepreneur, was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that sought to restore the June 23 primary.

AD

AD

On Tuesday, the three-judge appeals panel affirmed the May 5 ruling of U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres that the plaintiffs “had made a strong showing of irreparable harm.” The panel said an opinion explaining its reasoning would be released later.

“Thrilled that democracy has prevailed for the voters of New York!” Yang said in a tweet responding to the ruling.

Doug Kellner, the Democratic co-chairman of the state elections board, said Tuesday that it will not appeal Tuesday’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, clearing the way for the June 23 Democratic primary to proceed.

“There’s a huge amount of work that needs to be done at the Board of Elections in order to manage the primary election, and we’re going to focus our attention on doing just that,” Kellner told the Albany Times Union.

AD

In late April, the board voted to remove Sanders, Yang and other candidates from the ballot, leaving only Biden. Because New York does not hold uncontested primaries, the decision had the effect of scuttling the vote.

AD

At the time, Kellner said because the nomination was effectively settled, a primary would serve only as a “beauty contest” that could put additional voters and poll workers at risk.

Election officials maintained that canceling the primary would result in nearly 1.5 million fewer Democrats voting on June 23 and said that more than a dozen upstate counties wouldn’t need to conduct elections at all that day.

New York originally scheduled its Democratic presidential primary for April 28 and primaries for congressional, state and local offices for June 23. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) moved the presidential primary to June 23 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.