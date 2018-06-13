Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon campaigns on a subway platform during the morning rush in Brooklyn earlier this month. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Cynthia Nixon, the actress best known for her role in “Sex and the City,” appears to have stalled in her bid to topple New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to a new poll.

Among Democrats, Cuomo leads Nixon, 61 percent to 26 percent, in a Siena College poll released Wednesday.

Since declaring her candidacy in March, Nixon had seen a steady rise in polling, trimming Cuomo’s lead to 31 points in an April poll by Siena and 22 points in a May poll from Quinnipiac University.

The latest survey, in which Nixon trails by 35 points, comes exactly three months before New York’s Democratic primary, in which Nixon has been trying to run to Cuomo’s left.

Despite Nixon’s attempts to challenge Cuomo’s liberal bona fides, the two-term governor is viewed favorably by 72 percent of self-described liberals, while 23 percent view him unfavorably, according to the poll.

Nixon is viewed favorably by 51 percent of self-described liberals and unfavorably by 18 percent, the poll found.

The poll also found that there is no gender gap in the race. Cuomo leads with men by 31 points and with women by 37 points.