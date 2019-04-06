A man in New York has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The man, Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. of Addison, N.Y., made the threat in a phone call to Omar’s Washington office on March 21, according to a statement Friday by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of New York.

“Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood?” Carlineo, 55, asked a staff member who answered the phone, according to the statement. “Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.”

The threat was referred to U.S. Capitol Police, who conducted an investigation with the FBI. Carlineo was arrested on Friday; a hearing has been scheduled for April 10.

Omar’s office and U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Omar, who was elected in November, is one of the first two Muslim congresswomen to serve in the House. She has been the subject of Islamophobic smears since taking office, including a poster in the West Virginia state capitol that falsely connected her to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In on-air remarks last month, Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro suggested that Omar’s wearing of a hijab could be “indicative of her adherence to sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution.” The comments prompted a public outcry as well as a condemnation from Fox News Channel; Pirro returned to her show last week after an apparent two-week suspension.

An outspoken critic of U.S. policy toward Israel, Omar has also made remarks that some say invoke anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Eli Rosenberg and Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.