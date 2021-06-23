Adams built the bulk of his lead outside of Manhattan, the only one of the five boroughs where he was not leading Wednesday. If Wiley or Garcia is to overtake him, they will need help from the large number of outstanding absentee ballots. According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 100,000 absentee ballots had been submitted but not yet counted, and as many as 107,549 could still be returned — as long as they are postmarked by June 22 and arrive by June 29. Adams’s lead stood at just over 75,000 votes.