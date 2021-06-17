Garcia said working for de Blasio was a lesson in how not to manage a city. He would often show up for meetings hours late, she said, derailing entire swaths of the government for a day as they waited on him. “I wouldn’t be hours late,” she said. She added that she would also not be as reactionary as de Blasio. “We’d wake up and whatever was on the front page, that’s what we were going to do that day,” she said.