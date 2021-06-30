This week, the New York City Board of Elections was not immediately forthcoming with details about what went wrong, and its press office did not reply to a request for comment. But the counting error and the ensuing uncertainty about who won have brought unfavorable attention to the city’s adoption this year of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to select up to five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate surpasses 50 percent, lower-finishing candidates are nixed and their voters’ subsequent choices are tabulated in a series of tallies until one candidate emerges with a majority.