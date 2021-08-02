Heatlie and Netter argue that the effort is not a “Republican recall” because its supporters come from various political parties and more than half of the 46 candidates vying to replace Newsom are not Republicans. They want the word “Republican” stripped from the statement in all but one place. In that instance, they suggest Newsom’s language that the effort is led by “national Republicans who fought to overturn the presidential election” should be changed to say “the recall’s supporters include national Republicans.”