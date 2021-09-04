It also appears Newsom is making a concerted effort to connect with women voters, after Elder faced allegations that he emotionally mistreated a former fiancee and was criticized for once writing that employers should be able to ask women if and when they plan to get pregnant. In addition to Warren’s stop Saturday, Newsom has a planned appearance with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, while Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in the state next week.