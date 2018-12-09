Nick Ayers, left, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly attend a Cabinet meeting in May. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump’s top pick to be his next chief of staff, Nick Ayers, will instead leave the White House at the end of the year, reopening negotiations over who will succeed the departing John F. Kelly.

Four other candidates are now believed to be in the running to direct Trump’s White House, administration officials said Sunday. Ayers, a longtime operative who is currently Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, said in a tweet that after departing he “will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 9, 2018

Sources said Ayers would now work with the super PAC set up to assist the president’s reelection campaign.

Trump had previously spoken with Ayers about the top administration job and had settled on him as Kelly’s likely replacement, the president’s advisers said.

But Ayers had not committed to taking the job for the long term, frustrating Trump, who had wanted a replacement to stay on through 2020.

Ayers was also skeptical of taking the job based on the challenges that Kelly and his predecessor, Reince Priebus, faced in the position, and talks between the two sides broke down, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The 36-year-old Ayers also had faced opposition among many senior White House aides, who worried that his elevation could trigger departures of other high-level staffers.

Trump announced Saturday that Kelly would leave the White House by the end of the year, closing out his rocky tenure and ushering in a second straight messy chief-of-staff handover for the president. Last year, Trump took to Twitter to announce Priebus’s departure and Kelly’s arrival while aboard Air Force One, his outgoing top administrator having just left the plane.

Trump’s new list of potential chiefs includes Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who is also acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, according to the official.

Another senior administration official said that Mulvaney and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have both expressed internally that they aren’t seeking the job but could change their minds if pleaded to take the post by Trump.

The identity of the fourth candidate was not immediately known.