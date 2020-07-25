It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North earlier in July.
If that person is officially declared a virus patient, the person would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.
KCNA says leader Kim Jong Un also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area during a Politburo meeting Saturday.
