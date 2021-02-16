The current debate is scheduled over four days, with voting to take place Saturday.
On the first day, the opposition parties concentrated on Prayuth, accusing him of responsibility for the government’s alleged failures.
“I’m not afraid of anything,” Prayuth said in defending himself. “This is a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation.”
