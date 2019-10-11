One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
The commission says that to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the Electoral College, and have at least 15 percent support nationally in five national polls chosen in advance by the commission.
