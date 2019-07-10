The Miami nonprofit that was supposed to benefit from a strip club’s golf tournament at President Trump’s resort in Doral, Fla., has pulled out of the event, the nonprofit’s director said Wednesday.

In a phone interview, Carlos Alamilla of the nonprofit Miami Allstars Foundation said he had paid little attention to the planned event and had not seen its advertisements. That changed when The Washington Post called him Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, after The Post’s story was published, Alamilla said, he called the Shadow Cabaret and said his organization was backing out.

“We’re not participating, and I think you should cancel the event,” Alamilla said he told the tournament’s organizers.

Alamilla said his group is a nonprofit, though it is not registered as a charity in Florida — he said he missed a registration deadline. He said the group provides mentoring, tutoring and basketball lessons to about 40 young people.

He said he had been approached by the organizers and offered an unspecified payment as a result of the tournament. He said he did not realize that his group’s logo was being used in advertisements for the tournament, which also offered golfers the chance to pay for a dancer to serve as a “caddy girl” at Trump’s course.

Organizers say there will be no nudity at the golf course, but there could be some at an after-party at the Shadow Cabaret itself.

The nonprofit’s withdrawal was first reported Wednesday by the website Talking Points Memo.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, the president’s company defended the event by saying that it was for a good cause — Alamilla’s group.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tournament was still being advertised online to take place on Saturday.