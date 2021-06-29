In 2014, Fedders’ clinic represented a 6-year-old boy in the Raleigh area who threw a rock at a vacant apartment window. Scared and away from his mother, the child, who is Black, confessed to a police officer at the scene. The property owner wanted money for the broken window, so over the next few months, the boy and his mother went to court twice, causing him to miss school. The clinic got the case dismissed by arguing that children under 7 are incapable of forming criminal intention.